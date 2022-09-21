Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan snapped back and jumped up by Rs400 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold on Tuesday rose Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to settle at Rs155,100 and Rs132,973, respectively.

Fueled by the soaring inflation and fall of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, the price of gold has inched towards its all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola that it recorded on July 28.

The gold price in Pakistan is around Rs1,700, below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.