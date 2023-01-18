Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: For the second consecutive session, the price of gold in Pakistan took a breather as the per tola rate declined by Rs1,800 on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold came down Rs1,800 per tola on Monday to settle at Rs182,700. Similarly, the price of gold on a ten-gram basis also came down Rs528 to settle at Rs157,651.

The prices of gold have remained volatile in the last few sessions. The price went up Rs7,300 in the last three sessions before coming down on Monday and Tuesday.

At the same time, the distressful economic condition of the country has forced investors to turn towards the precious commodity, which in turn raised the prices to an all-time high.

Gold is considered to be a safe haven against inflation — which has climbed to a multi-decade high both on a weekly and monthly basis.