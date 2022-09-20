Gold price in Pakistan today

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan on Monday plunged after continuously inching toward the all-time high that it hit on July 28.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of gold plunged Rs1,500 per tola and Rs1,286 per 10 grams to settle at Rs154,700 and Rs132,630, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal settled at $1,662 per ounce as investors braced for aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks this week in an effort to tame high inflation.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola and Rs1,346.02 per 10 grams.

Gold price reaches Rs 162,500