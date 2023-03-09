Gold price in Pakistan today – 09 March 2023

Islamabad: The price of gold in Pakistan was not released on Wednesday by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, which made many people curious.

Haji Haroon Rasheed Chand, President of the APSGJA, said in a public message that the bullion rates were not released on account of Shab-e-Barat (15th Shaban).

However, Data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) on Tuesday showed that the price of gold (24 carats) plunged by Rs700 per tola and Rs600 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,300 and Rs169,153, respectively.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,140 per tola and Rs1,834.70 per 10 grams, respectively.

The slowdown in demand for the precious metal came amid the recovery of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar as well. Due to the rupee’s strengthening against the greenback, The price of per tola gold plunged below the critical Rs200,000-mark as well.