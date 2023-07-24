KARACHI – The gold price on Monday increased by Rs2,800 per tola in line with the increase in the international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of gold (24 carats) moves up by Rs2,800 per tola to settle at Rs225,300.

Meanwhile, the price of 10gram gold increased by Rs2,143 and was settled at Rs193,160.

The price of the yellow metal gained traction in the international market and it surged by $3 and hovered at $1,965 per ounce in the international market today.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty, soaring inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency and investors prefer to buy gold amid crisis as a safe investment.