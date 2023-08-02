KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on Wednesday experienced a surge, amid an upward trend in the international market.

Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that 24-Karat gold per tola increased by Rs800 and settled at Rs223,000.

Meanwhile, the price of the 22-Karat gold per tola moved up by Rs686 and the new price stands at Rs191,187.

Internationally, the price of yellow metal moved up and hovered around $1951.

On Tuesday, the price of gold remained unchanged, while on Monday, gold prices moved down by Rs2500.