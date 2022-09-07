Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs150,000 per tola threshold

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan on Tuesday crossed the threshold of Rs150,000 per tola after the local currency registered a significant loss against the US dollar.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association, the price spiralled up by Rs3,060 per tola to settle at Rs151,150. The price of per 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,615 per gram to reach Rs129,587.

During the last five sessions, the price jumped from Rs139,000 to Rs151,150 per tola.

After hitting an all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola on July 28, the price quickly dropped to Rs134,200, only to rise again.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola and Rs1,268.86 per 10 grams.