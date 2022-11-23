Islamabad: For the third consecutive session, the gold price in Pakistan moved up the ladder, inching towards its all-time high value.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of per tola gold increased by Rs550 per tola to settle at Rs159,050. The price on a ten-gram basis also increased by Rs 472 to settle at Rs136,360.

Pakistan fulfils its gold demand by importing the precious commodity. Therefore, the rise and fall in the price depend upon many factors, including prices in the international market, the PKR to the USD exchange rate, and the demand and supply in domestic markets.

However, the price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs1,448.90, respectively.

