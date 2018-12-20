Gold price hits another high, Rs67,950 per Tola

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Rising trend in gold rate continued on Wednesday as it reached to another historic high after increasing by Rs150 countrywide. The gold rate further enhanced by Rs150 to reach new record level of Rs67,950 per Tola (11.3398 grams) in local market, according to All Sindh Sarafa Bazar Association. The price of 10-gram gold also enhanced by Rs128 to reach its peak of Rs58,256 in the local market.

However, in the international market the yellow commodity eased by $2 to $1,248 per ounce.

