Gold price falls by Rs100 per tola

Karachi: The gold price continued to fall for a second consecutive day after recording a meagre Rs100 per tola fall on Wednesday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), gold prices in the local market declined by Rs100 per tola and Rs85 per 10 grams to settle at Rs145,900 per tola and Rs125,086 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola and Rs1,320.30 per 10 grams today.

In the international market, bullion prices rose by $13 per ounce to settle at $1,746; however, investors await direction on interest rates from US Federal Reserve.