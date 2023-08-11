The price of gold plunged in the international market, and consequently, in Pakistan on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs400 per tola and Rs343 per 10 grams to reach Rs222,400 and Rs190,672, respectively.

Internationally, the rate of precious metal went down $4 to settle at $1,918 per ounce.

The price of the safe-haven bullion fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation.