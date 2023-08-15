KARACHI – Declining global trend in gold prices caused a drop in domestic gold prices in Pakistan.

The price of precious metals moved down in the international market, and consequently, in Pakistan. Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) shows the rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs11 per tola and Rs943 per 10 grams.

With the latest tweaks, per tola price of yellow metal stands at Rs220,900 and the price of 10gs stands at Rs191,101.

Internationally, the rate of precious metal went down by $11 to settle at $1,903 per ounce.

The price of the safe-haven bullion fluctuated in the international market recently, while it remained volatile amid continued uncertainty and record inflation.