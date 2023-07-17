KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan on Monday experienced a surge following the upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) show that rate of gold (24 carats) was increased by Rs1,600 per tola.
Amid unexpected changes, the new price of the precious metal has been set at Rs214,800 per tola while the price of 10g stands at Rs162,837 after a hike of Rs1,370.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $2 per ounce and settled at $1,953 per ounce. Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee faced blows despite the revival of International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.