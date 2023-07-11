KARACHI – Gold rate moved down by over Rs4,500 in Pakistan, with market experts terming the up and down due to the revival of IMF bailout and funds from friendly nations.

The rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs4,500 per tola and Rs3,860 per 10 grams.

With fresh changes, the new price of the yellow metal has been set at Rs204,500 per tola while the price of 10g stands at Rs175,325, per data shared by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the expensive metal increased by $7 to settle at $1,932.

Earlier this week, local currency witnessed a strong rebound while gold lost shine in the aftermath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s new loan programme.