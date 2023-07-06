KARACHI – Gold rate plunged by more than Rs2,000 in Pakistan a day after moving up, with market experts terming the up and down due to the revival of IMF revival.

The rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,200 per tola and Rs1,1887 per 10 grams.

With fresh changes, the new price of the yellow metal has been set at Rs205,000 per tola while the price of 10g stands at Rs175,755, per data shared by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).

In the international market, the price of the expensive metal increased by $17 to settle at $1,929.

Earlier this week, local currency witnessed a strong rebound while gold lost shine in the aftermath of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s new loan programme.