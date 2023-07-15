KARACHI – The gold price on Saturday registered a slight decline following a price drop in the international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association suggest that the rate of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs1,300 per tola and Rs1,115 per 10 grams to reach Rs213,200 and Rs167,555, respectively.

The prices in the local market dropped as rates fall globally, following days of upward trajectory.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal dropped by $4 and hovered at around $1955.

Experts link the drop in gold prices with the strengthening of US dollar as the greenback remained positive in recent time, which makes precious metal less striking to investors.