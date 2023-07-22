KARACHI – The gold price on Saturday plunged by Rs100 per tola in line with the drop in the international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest that the price of gold (24 carats) moves down by Rs100 per tola to settle at Rs222,800.

Meanwhile, the price of 10gram gold further dipped by Rs85 and was settled at Rs191,015.

The price of the precious metal dropped $4 and hovered at $1,962 per ounce in the international market today.

The precious metal remained volatile in crisis hit country amid economic uncertainty, soaring inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency and investors prefer to buy gold amid crisis as a safe investment.