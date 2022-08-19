Gold price drops by Rs 2800/tola

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan dropped by nearly 2% or Rs 2800 per tola on Thursday in the local market against its sale at Rs.145,400 the previous day.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association (ASSJA), the price of 10 gram 24 karats gold also dropped by Rs 2397 and was sold at Rs.122,257 against its sale at Rs.124,657.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram 22 karats also declined to Rs 112,068 against its sale at Rs.114,270. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.1540 and Rs1320.30 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of the precious metal in the international market increased by $2 and was sold at $1771 against its sale at $1769, the association reported.

