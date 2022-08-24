Gold price drop by Rs 150 per tola

Islamabad: The gold price in Pakistan recorded a trivial fall on Tuesday as the price declined by Rs 150 per tola and was sold at Rs 146,000.

According to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jeweller Association, the price of 10 gram 24-karat gold also dropped by Rs 129 and was sold at Rs 125,171.

Last week the price of gold recorded an overall gain of Rs 4,100, or 2.96%, per tola.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs 1,540 per tola and Rs 1,320.30 per 10 grams today.

It should be noted that the gold price is standing below cost and is cheaper by Rs 3,000 per tola compared to Dubai.

In the international market, bullion prices gained by $4 per ounce to settle at $1,733 as cautious investors weighed economic risks against hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials ahead of a central bank symposium this week.

