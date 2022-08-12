Gold price down by Rs1400

Karachi: The price of gold in Pakistan decreased for the eighth day in a row, with a reduction of Rs1400 per tola on Thursday.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, the price of the precious yellow metal per tola dropped by Rs 1400 to Rs 141,700, and the cost of 10 grammes dropped by Rs 1200 to Rs 121,485.

The price of gold peaked on July 28 at Rs162,500 per tola.

On the other hand, continuing recovery against the US dollar for the eighth consecutive session, the Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs 3 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency posted a 1.38pc appreciation to close at 218.88.