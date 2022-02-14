Gold price decline by Rs50 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola decreased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs126,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs126,450 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also deceased by Rs42 and was sold at Rs108,400 against its sale at Rs108,442 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs99,337 from 99,376, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at US$1856 against its sale at US$ 1860, the association reported.—APP