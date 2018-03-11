Gold off lows as dollar slips

New York, London

Gold prices bounced off their lows on Friday after the US dollar slipped against most of its peers as slowing wage gains foreshadowed a gradual inflation increase this year.

US jobs growth posted its biggest increase in February in more than 1-1/2 years. Although the data increased the likelihood of interest rate rises, slower wage gains pointed to only a gradual increase in inflation.

The US dollar index was down slightly against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced gold less expensive for purchasers with other currencies. “Gold is (also) seeing some pent-up buying. Gold was showing over-sold conditions on the chart. I think the market was pricing in good news of better-than-expected jobs numbers,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Spot gold was unchanged on the day at $1,321.99 by 1:46pm. EST (1846 GMT) and on track to end the week unchanged. US gold futures for April delivery settled up $2.30, or 0.2 per cent, at $1,324 per ounce.—Agencies