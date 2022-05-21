Gold imports surge by 159% in 10 months

The gold imports increased by 159.87 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during July-April (2021-22) were recorded at $18.006 million as compared to the imports of $6.929 million during July-April (2020-21), according to the data.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported 287 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 115 kilograms last year, showing positive growth of 149.57 percent.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the gold imports witnessed an increase of 158.90 percent during the month of April 2022 as compared to the imports of the same month of last year.