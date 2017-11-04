Gold imports increase over 62pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The imports of gold into the country increased by 62.40 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the imports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan imported gold worth $5.666 million during July-September (2017-18) compared to the imports of $3.489 million in July-September (2016-17), showing an increase of 62.40 percent, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the imports of gold witnessed an increase of 49.48 percent during the period under review, compared to the last year.