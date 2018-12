Staff Reporter

Karachi

The price of gold shot up by Rs1450 in Pakistan on Tuesday taking it to Rs67,800 per tola (12 grams). Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1244 taking it to Rs58,128. The hike was attributed to increase in gold price in the international market.

The Sindh Sarafa Bazar Association said the price of gold first went up by Rs850 per tola, followed by another Rs600 increase during the day.

Share on: WhatsApp