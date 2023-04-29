Gold hits fresh high of Rs Rs219,500 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices hiked to touch all-time high on Saturday as ongoing crises triggered a return to haven buying.

Data shared by All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association suggest that the price of 24-Karat gold per tola in the domestic market has been hiked by Rs800 to reach Rs219,500, shattering all previous records in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram of 24 Karat reached Rs188186 after an increase of Rs686.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal increased by $6 per ounce to settle at $1990.

Amid the uncertainty, experts predict that yellow metal will gain further and touch new highs in the next few weeks. Its price in cash-strapped nation closely follows the trajectory of the greenback as Pakistan remains a net importer of the expensive metal.