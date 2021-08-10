Gold extends losses to reach Rs91,200 per 10gm

Islamabad

Gold prices slowed downward slide in the international market on Tuesday following Monday’s sharp decline and decreased by around 0.3 percent.

At 1135 hours GMT, gold in the international market was available at $1,725.80 per ounce after shedding $4.80 as compared to its closing value on Monday last.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of yellow metal in Pakistan decreased to Rs91,200 after shedding Rs800.

The closing prices of the yellow metal in the country settled at Rs92,000 on Monday last.Key technical levels for gold remain intact on Tuesday as gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range.

In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stays below 30, suggesting that gold could look to correct its oversold conditions ­.—TLTP