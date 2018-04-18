Going London to see mother: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : Daughter of former prime minister and PML-N Leader, Maryam Nawaz has said she is going to London to see mother, If exemption not granted, will return before next hearing Insha’Allah.

According to the details, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz departed for London via flight no, 625.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif will return back to the country on April 22, whereas hearing of the Avenfield properties reference case is scheduled on April 20.

Nawaz Sharif visited Kulsoom Nawaz in London last year on August 28, Kulsoom Nawaz will stay in hospital for ten days more for her treatment, family sources said.

Maryam Nawaz has said off to London to see “Mother”, If exemption not granted, will return before next hearing Insha’Allah. Maryam Nawaz in her tweet last night said that my mother is hospitalized again. Please remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers.

My mother is hospitalised again. Pls remember her in your special prayers. I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his Daughter Maryam Nawaz reached at Lahore Airport from Jati Umra earlier today.

Kulsoom Nawaz has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes — mid-last year.It is noteworthy that she flew out the same day as when her nomination papers for the NA-120 constituency were accepted amid the much political hype.

The father-daughter duo is set to return on April 22, 2018, as per their ticket information.

Orignally published by INP