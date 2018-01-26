Goggle maps misrepresenting GB resented

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Members in the National Assembly on Thursday drew attention to goggle maps showing Giglit Baltistan as port of India.

Responding to the concerns, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said that anti-Pakistan elements are behind such evil moves. He said India spares no effort to embarrass Pakistan at the world forums. He, however, said the foreign office is alive to the matter and taking steps to protect the country’s interests and failings designs of the elements involved in conspiracies against Pakistan.

The Minister pointed out that internationally recognized UN maps indicate Gilgit Baltistan as a disputed territory between Pakistan and India.

Those who moved the calling attention notice stressed that the foreign office takes steps to present the true picture to the world community. They emphasized that Survey of Pakistan should issue the country’s maps on its website so that the students have access to the right information.

The lower house was also informed that nine special economic zones to be established under multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project are open for all investors including foreigners and locals. Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Dr Ibadullah while responding to the queries of the members during question hour dismissed rumors that only Chinese investors could invest in the SEZs.

Dr Ibadullah said Pakistani investors will specially be encouraged to invest in the economic zones through joint ventures. He said one zone will be established in each province including FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan. He said work on FATA special economic zone which envisages development of marble city in Mohmand has been started. Dr Ibadullah said that the federal government will develop an industrial park on Pakistan Steel Mills Land at Port Qasim near Karachi.

The first phase of CPEC envisaged construction of road infrastructure and energy projects which are nearing completion while the second phase which is set to see industrialization in the country is about to take off.

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan told the house that the government has set agri credit disbursement targets at 1001 billion rupees for the current fiscal year.

He said the government is giving importance to the development agriculture sector and to bring improvement in the lives of farmers. He said that Zarai Taraqiati Bank has reduced interest rate and the matter to further reduce it will be considered in the next budget.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab laid before the house the first Quarterly report of State Bank of Pakistan on the state of economy. The House was prorogued.