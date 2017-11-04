Goerges sends Mladenovic crashing out of top 10

Zhuhai

Julia Goerges beat top seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the WTA Elite Trophy semi-finals and send the Frenchwoman tumbling out of the world top 10 on Friday.

The number seven seed joins American CoCo Vandeweghe, Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the race to the final in Zhuhai, southern China.

Mladenovic needed a straight-sets win to reach the semis but instead went down in one hour, 36 minutes, ceding her number 10 ranking to America’s CoCo Vandeweghe.

It ends a career-high season for Mladenovic, now world number 11.

She finished 2016 ranked 42nd but won her first tour title in St Petersburg and reached three other finals this year.

Later China’s number one player Peng Shuai downed Elena Vesnina 6-2, 1-0 after the Russian was forced to retire due to injury.

But despite her win, the round robin format of the tournament means Peng, a wildcard entry making her debut in Zhuhai, will not go through to the semis.

The 25-year-old, the oldest player in the tournament, lost to Vandeweghe earlier in the week. Women’s Tennis Association chief executive Steve Simon said he wants the WTA Finals to become the last event of the season from 2019, meaning a likely swap with the ongoing Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

Simon said the Elite Trophy, which features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20, should precede the WTA Finals, the traditional season finale which has the women’s top eight and which finished on Sunday.

“Several years ago they were flipped,” Simon told reporters at the $2 million Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, southern China. —AFP