Goerges dethrones Kasatkina to reach semi-finals

Germany’s Julia Goerges dethroned defending champ Daria Kasatkina to punch her ticket to the WTA Charleston semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win on Friday.

The German number two and fifth seed blasted 33 winners and kept her unforced errors to a minimum to shutdown the Russian’s superb baseline game which propelled her to the title in 2017.

Goerges advances to her first semi-final at this claycourt event where she will play Latvian eighth seed Anastasija Sevastova who cruised past Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-4, 6-0.

Goerges blasted nine aces and won 84 percent of her first serve points in the 77 minute contest.

After losing her serve early in the third game of the first set, Goerges broke back immediately to level at 2-2. She then served for a love hold and never trailed again in the match.

The other semi-final will feature American Madison Keys squaring off against Netherlands Kiki Bertens.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Kukushkin beat Borna Coric in 3 1/2 hours for Kazakhstan to tie with Croatia 1-1 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Despite a much lower ranking, Kukushkin improved his record against Coric to 3-0 after winning 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Marin Cilic earned Croatia the first point by dispatching Dmitry Popko 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

In the doubles on Saturday, Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic, who are 1-0 together in Davis Cup, will play Kazakhstan’s Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, who are 2-0.

The 92nd-ranked Kukushkin was a set down and a break down twice in the second set, but he recovered immediately each time and won a smart tiebreak 7-5 on his third set point. He then broke Coric at 2-1 in the third, prompting his 28th-ranked opponent to smash his racket into the clay.

Kukushkin finally broke Coric’s resistance when he broke again for 2-1 in the fourth and served out. Former U.S. Open champion Cilic hit 10 aces and had 32 winners to Popko’s 12. He lost only 11 points on serve in a first-time matchup between players ranked No. 3 and No. 258.—Agencies