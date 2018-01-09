Godfather called from Canada to derail govt: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD : State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said a godfather has been called from Canada to derail the government but the democracy will remain stable and elections will be held on time.

Talking to media, the state minister said one person talked about spreading anarchy across the country but no action was taken against him. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) proved its performance in every department in four years, she claimed.

Marriyum Aurangzeb maintained that an elected prime minister was first ousted on the base of his Iqama, and now efforts are being made to dissolve the government.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are the forces behind Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahirul Qadri.

Talal also clarified that Senate and general elections will be held on time. The PML-N leader said his party will keep on standing on principles and won’t make any deal.

Talal Chaudhry maintained that the conspiracies against Balochistan will harm Pakistan, not PML-N. It is sad that political forces are trying to target the assembly instead of acting against drone attacks.

Orignally published by INP