More than three decades ago, we were on a journey to Manali from Shimla and our bus got stranded at a deserted place. Due to a landslide, the narrow path (tucked between the rocky Himalayan wall and the meandering Beas hundreds of feet below) turned completely inaccessible. The local authorities resorted to blasting to clear the way. Even the “battle” for 4 hours failed to pave the passage. The authorities asked the stranded passengers to walk past the site and the buses stranded on the other side would transport us to Manali and vice versa.

Thereon ensued a treacherous climb on the fallen rocks which were definitely two-storied high. The plight of the passengers; accompanied by ladies, children and elderly; coupled with loads of luggage is to be seen to be believed. Moreover, any faltering step would have seriously injured the “lucky” ones as the unlucky ones faced the possibility of eternal sleep on the banks of the Beas down below! Where there lied a fair chance of stampede in the milieu, the divinity within us ensured a relatively smooth transition. The tourists, along with local people, warmly and spontaneously helped each other in carrying luggage and assisting the aged, adolescents and the ladies. Indian tourists of all provincial vintages including the local Himachalis and Western travellers resembled one large united happy family and their bonhomie and liberalness at that critical moment perhaps surpassed even the lofty heights of Himalayan peaks.

While we do witness the dominance of “Might is Right” often; but the inner being within us undergoes a sea change in the times of collective tyranny. Swami Vivekanada propagated that God’s existence is within us. Yes, the God within us makes its presence felt when we are all struggling in a sinking ship with the impending danger in sight.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

India

