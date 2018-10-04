Go solar, Governor asks Vice Chancellors

PunjabGovernor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has asked Vice Chancellors of public sector universities to switch over to solar energy from electricity to meet their energy needs and save the environment.

Talking to the vice chancellors of public sector universities at the Governor’s House, he said that it was time to conserve energy and exploit modern technologies for the good of the nation.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar called upon the universities’ heads to install water filtration plants at the university campuses to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the students, adding that rain water should also be preserved for agriculture, fish farming and other usage.

He said that tangible change would be apparent in the society when the rightful person will get his right and merit would be the top priority in institutions. He said universities were not mere educational institutions but dens of learning where students nurture themselves for a bright future of the country.

The Punjab Governor said all university campuses which do not meet the international standards in academics and infrastructure would be closed down, adding that education was a holy trust of the youth rather than will of the few.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised that it would not tolerate any lapse in the health and education sector, adding that the masses would soon witness revolutionary changes in these sectors. Referring to the specific role of vice chancellors as head of the institutions, he said, “You are holding such offices where far reaching charges could be brought about in the society”. He expressed the hope that vice chancellors would make the nation proud with their initiatives in education—APP

