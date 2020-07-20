Go shorty! Suit up like Lucy Mecklenburgh in Free People

The sunshine made a welcome return to the UK on Friday, and Lucy Mecklenburgh was dressed for the occasion.

Styled by Kelvin Barron, the former TOWIE star opted for a linen short suit by Free People for her outing, which she teamed with simple white trainers.

Thanks to its high air permeability, which enables air to flow through the fabric easily and allows the body to breathe, linen is the ideal fabric for warmer weather.