INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday 3 February 2019 amidst protests, violence and complete shutdown by the Kashmiris. The occupied Valley was reverberating with slogans and chants of “Go Modi Go…” expressing disdain and anger by the majority Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir continuing to be tyrannized by Indian armed forces. Shops and businesses were shut while thousands of armed Indian forces and commandos in flak jackets spread out across the area and closed off roads with coiled razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests and attacks during Modi’s visit. Authorities detained dozens of activists overnight and put Kashmiri leaders under house arrest to stop them from staging any protest in Srinagar. They also shut Internet on mobile phones and suspended train services in the Kashmir Valley, a common tactic to make organizing protests difficult and discourage dissemination of protest videos.

The locked down Valley devoid of people even at the site of a Hindu majority area where Mr. Modi was to address the people was an apt prelude to the 5 February Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Kashmiris throughout the world and Pakistan. Earlier, on 26 January, Republic Day of India, Kashmiris observed the occasion as “Black Day”. Pakistani flag was hoisted over rooftops of every house in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) to express solidarity with Pakistan. Indian forces were incensed at this gesture and enhanced their brutality. Prior to Mr. Modi’s day-long visit to monitor development projects, several well-known Kashmiri leaders were put under house arrest and hundreds of others also taken into custody in the run-up to the trip. Srinagar presented the look of a city besieged by soldiers taking control of the roads. Modi was spotted waving emptily at imaginary crowds as he took a safe cruise through famous Dal Lake.

The IoK has been simmering for over seven decades, more so since 1989, when the Freedom Fighters raised the flag of independence but were brutally suppressed, with a death toll of over 100,000. During Narendra Modi’s watch, the use of brute force has surpassed all past tyrants like Genghis and Halagu Khan, who had wreaked havoc in different capitals of the world leaving heaps of human carcasses. Modi’s ruthlessness has assumed new proportions after the killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani on 8 July 2016. Thousands of Kashmiri youth came out on the street to protest the slaughter of their leader but were mowed down this time with pellet guns. Over 300 youth were martyred and more than 3,500 have been blinded by the pellet guns. The BJP government is taking desperate measures for improving its image and fire-fighting to negate its vicious image but to date all its gimmickry has clearly doomed.

Narendra Modi has carried the Hindutva philosophy many notches upwards and has surpassed Savarkar and Golwalkar’s expectations in projecting Hindu supremacy. The forces of brutality unleashed during the current reign of BJP have not gone unnoticed. Pakistan has been feverishly attempting to expose Indian extremism and its reign of terror but under the current government, rallies and seminars exposing Indian terrorism and the suppression of Kashmiris especially on the Kashmir Solidarity Day in various capitals of the world, London, Brussels, Washington DC, Paris, Berlin and numerous others, speaks volumes for the efforts. Over one thousand academics, including the famous MIT scholar Noam Chomsky have sent a petition to Modi to cease Hindutva extremism. Scores of Indian litterateurs, artistes and Freedom Movement stalwarts have returned their national awards to protest the extremism displayed by Modi and his goons towards Muslims and other minorities in India.

The just struggle of the Kashmiri people in Indian-occupied portion of the region for holding a UN plebiscite on self-determination, nothing less, and freedom from seventy years of tyrannical Indian rule has dragged on fruitlessly so far, much like the extended parallel fight of the Palestinians for a separate homeland. It is an inspiring reflection on the irrepressible human spirit, that in both these movements, even as ruthless state atrocities multiplied manifold, the people’s will to fight for freedom intensified correspondingly, sucking in young and old peaceful protestors willing to sacrifice their lives for a cause. In deadly use of pellet guns which killed and blinded thousands of Kashmiris in recent years, the ‘world’s largest democracy’ reached a nadir of inhumanity, and its other barbaric steps include forced disappearances, arrests, torture, burial in mass graves, kidnappings, sexual violence, cordon-and searches and razing houses, all under the umbrella of draconian laws.

Kashmir Solidarity Day has been observed in Pakistan on 5 February every year since 1990. The occasion is an annual demonstration of Pakistan’s support for the people of the disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir, by India since partition of the Subcontinent in 1947. It provides a platform for the expression of support for Kashmiri separatists living in one of the most highly-militarized zones in the world and an opportunity to remember those killed in the three wars between India and Pakistan over the region – in 1947, 1965 and 1999 – and during the region’s frequent border skirmishes. A one-minute silence was held on Tuesday, a public holiday, at 10am local time in honour of the dead. President Arif Alvi addressed the Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad while human chains were formed at the border towns of Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan. Every year it appears that there is light at the end of the tunnel for Kashmiris, but it remains a mirage. We need to work harder to get the Kashmiris their right of self-determination.

