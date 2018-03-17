Go Green Tree Plantation Drive on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Minister for Works and Services Sindh, Imdad Ali Pitafi has said the government is committed to improve the quality of life of the citizens and to facilitate them by strengthening road connectivity. Speaking as a chief guest at the ceremony of the Forest Department Sindh and Deokjae campaign of ‘Go Green Tree Plantation Drive’ in which the department would plant thousands of trees along the Hyderabad Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway.

He said, “The government is committed to improve the quality of life of the citizens and to facilitate them by strengthening road connectivity. The private-sector participation will be encouraged to achieve this aim as it leads to uplift the economy and living standards of the masses, he added. Pitafi said the government wants to ensure that progress would not come at a cost of the environment suffering for the local population and roadside plantation is a part of our policy to improve the environment.

The Minister also appreciated the efforts of Deokjae for local community services and environmental preservation. He also praised the management of the company for proper maintenance of the Dual Carriageway. The Chief Executive of Deokjae, Muhammad Intesaruddin in his welcome address thanked the Minister and the Government of Sindh for their patronage and continued support.

He said the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway (HMDC) is the company’s major achievement. “The road is of economic and strategic importance as it connects to the major arteries of the province and has also provided an impetus to the Farm to Market access thus facilitating the farmers in the region,” said Intesar. He said that with the help of most advanced technologies, the company ensured on-time completion of the project with stringent quality control procedures.

Furthermore, Deokjae enhanced the efficiency of the Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Toll Gate by installing state of the art Electronic Toll & Traffic Management System that is the latest and matches global standards. The project has created hundreds of jobs for locals including women who are working as operators at toll plazas. Intesar also informed the guests about the efforts and initiatives taken by the company besides the ‘Go Green Tree Plantation Drive’. He said the company is operating a 24/7 Free Medical Trauma Center with a free Ambulance Service since the start of the HMDC project and has so far treated thousands of people free of cost.

The event was attended largely by senior officials of the Government of Sindh including the Public Private Partnership Unit Sindh, Commissioners of Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, the Deputy Commissioners, DIG Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas.