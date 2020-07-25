Go dotty for a polkadot top like Olivia in Diane Von Furstenberg

Olivia Palermo had her very own Pretty Woman moment this week.

The designer has been donning some seriously stylish looks for her recent dog walks – no old jeans and walking boots here!

Olivia opted for a polkadot blouse and matching skirt by legendary American designer Diane Von Furstenberg for her latest outing, and it’s giving us all the Vivian Ward at the polo vibes. Check out those gorge velvet slippers by Alberta Ferretti and Au Depart bag, too.