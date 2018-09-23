GM food is health hazard

Have you ever wondered, what is in our food? The restaurants we dine in, the presumable ‘fresh’ vegetables we regularly purchase and the labelled ‘nutritious for all’ containers we buy from our local stores might have become routine practice for us.

However, it is a lie. Technology might have its pros but GMOs is its greatest shortcoming. Simply put, foods that are genetically changed through biotechnology are GMOs. The DNA and genetic sequences of any food can be modified intentionally to either increase or decrease its size. This form of cruelty is applicable to any living organism. The only intervention is technology. Who would have known that nature would have to suffer because of biotechnology and complex manmade procedures?

Healthy farm chickens are treated with chemical injections to double their size for mass consumption. Similarly, non-seasonal vegetables are sold for maximum profit and a variety of fruits are knowingly increased in size. It is only a matter of food insecurity. It is not about the quantity of food our market is providing us with on a daily basis but more about quality we have been compromising on for decades. It is to a degree that our health is at risk. On social media, a video debunked a street vendor spraying fruits, lychees to be specific, with chemicals to make them look ‘fresh and ripe.’

When asked, “Would you feed the same fruit to your family?” He responded, “No, why would I?” This statement alone confirms how selfish and self-centred we have become as a society. Another young boy was caught on video, rinsing apples with contaminated water and putting it on display for consumers. Speaking of fresh, whole wheat bread is as fake as it gets. There is nothing wholesome and healthy about it. It is all food colouring meant to deceive us. They all are unsafe and unhealthy for consumption. They are products of GMOs after all. The bottom line is, do we have no shame? As Pakistanis, we are playing with innocent lives. We have no empathy and compassion for each other.

The sudden rise in illnesses, including cancer is because of the foods we are consuming daily. Do you think street vendors or store clerks eat what they sell? Think again, because they don’t. We have meddled with nature and God’s creation using technology. We have no regrets. GMOs are real and it is a matter of great concern for Pakistan’s future. The processed food we eat contain ingredients we cannot even pronounce yet we opt for them regardless. The elected government needs to keep strict checks and balances on street vendors and food quality. It is encouraged to grow your own vegetables and fruits. There have to be set boundaries in terms of health and nutrition and no compromise on these two areas. Both, nature and technology are immiscible and should be independent of each other. If we continue to exploit nature for self-gain, the repercussions will be catastrophic.

Haider Rifaat

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp