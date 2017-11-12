Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has quite appropriately paid glowing tributes to great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal whose concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent was translated into reality by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah through his inspired leadership and statesmanship and Pakistan had emerged on the world map out of nowhere on August 14, 1947. According to the reports, the CM has paid rich tributes to Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his message on the auspicious occasion of his 140th birth anniversary celebrated enthusiastically by the people on Thursday.

The chief minister has quite rightly stressed the need for following the philosophy of the Poet of the East whose poetry and philosophical thoughts duly guide us even today, the great thinker and poet had awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent reinvigorating them to pursue the goal of Pakistan, he had infused a revolutionary spirit in the youth giving them a positive thought and as such his philosophy is a milestone for them who can bring change in the country by following his path and his concept for a separate homeland for the Muslims was proof of his political acumen.

The chief minister has pointedly told the people it is the dire need of the hour to promote a justifiable socio-economic system by following Allama’s poetry and sayings and expressed he cherished that our lives will be transformed and Pakistan will emerge as a tolerant and welfare state if we follow philosophy of Allama Iqbal which is obviously the best way to remember and paying tributes to him. Undoubtedly, Allama Iqbal through his poetry and philosophy had addressed the whole humanity by rising above the territorial limitations as he was of the view that concept of justice, Islamic spirit, self-respect (Khudi) and humanity are the real true guarantors of the development of the Muslims.

MOHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

