Glowing tributes to Zahid Malik

Zubair Qrueshi

Islamabad

While addressing a seminar in connection with Iqbal Day celebrations here at the Aiwan-e-Quaid, Thursday, Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, an eminent scholar and an authority on Iqbaliyat, paid rich tributes to the Founder Chairman of the NPC and late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Zahid Malik and called him a true preacher and follower of both Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

Zahid Malik was always eager to promote Allama Iqbal’s thoughts of self-esteem and Quaid’s concept of ‘Work work and work’ and he wanted to inculcate virtues in Pakistanis’, particularly in the youths’ minds, said Prof Malik.

He said, this goes to the credit of Mr Zahid Malik that today we have assembled here at the Aiwan-e-Quaid to celebrate 140th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal reminding our youths of the struggle by the leaders of Pakistan Movement for a separate homeland of the Muslims of India.

Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik said Zahid Malik was a vocal advocate of the Ideology of Pakistan and devoted his life for its promotion and projection.