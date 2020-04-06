Glowing tributes paid to martyred youth

SRINAGAR Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to four Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops in Kulgam district, yesterday. The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Hardmanguri area of Kulgam district yesterday. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabir Ahmad Dar in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the five martyrs of Keran, Kupwara and four martyrs of Kulgam. He said, these proud sons of soil have given loud and clear message to India that their days are numbered in Kashmir. The reign of terror unleashed by India in Jammu and Kashmir is totally against the international laws and human rights declarations, he added. He said, the huge sacrifices offered by these mujahideen will make understand the policy-makers in Delhi that their terror tactics can never bear fruit and they no longer can keep Kashmir under their forcible occupation. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umer Adil Dar in a statement issue in Srinagar said, the Kashmiri youth continue to offer their lives for securing Kashmiris’ birthright. He said, “We are indebted to these pious sacrifices and it is our moral and religious responsibility to safeguard these sacrifices collectively and in dividually.” The spokesman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and would definitely bring positive results. He also condemned the new domicile law by the Indian government for occupied Kashmir. He added that it aimed at changing the Muslim majority status of occupied Kashmir and the people of Kashmir would resist it. Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement in Islamabad deplored that the Indian troops were killing the innocent youth of Kashmir on daily basis which is condemnable. He said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste but would bring fruit. He also denounced the new domicile law by the Indian rulers for occupied Kashmir. Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad, paying tributes to the martyrs, said that mission would be accomplished at all costs. He said that India was applying all cheap tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ resistance but would never succeed and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion. He also rejected the new domicile rules for occupied Kashmir by the Indian rulers and said that when the whole world was engulfed in epidemic COVID-19 virus and hundreds of humans lost their precious lives globally, the Modi-led Indian Hindu extremist rulers were busy in making anti-Kashmiri and antiMuslim plots. Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panja Freedom Movement, Qazi Muhammad Imran in his statement in Islambad, salutinng the martyrs youth, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue liberation movement till complete success. He said that one day the people of Kashmir would get rid of Indian aggression. Mrs Shamim Shawl, General Secretary of Kashmir Tehreek-eKhawateen in a statement in Islamabad strongly denounced the killing of Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces. She termed blasting of the houses and murder of the Kashmiri youth as savage and inhuman.—KMS