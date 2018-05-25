Glowing tributes paid to Madeeha Gauhar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

International theatre activists are paying luminous tributes to Ajoka theatre’s founding & artistic director Madeeha Gauhar, who passed away previous month after three year long battle with cancer.

Theatre directors, intellectuals and playwrights across the world are deeply saddened and sharing their condolence messages and profound memories with the Ajoka theatre about Madeeha’s immense passion and commitment towards socially relevant & meaningful theatre and progressive mindset.

Kamlesh Kumar Kohli, leading theatre director from India expressed his deep sorrow in heartfelt message. He shared that I have more than often said in public that ‘my entire life’s work in theatre does not come anywhere near her only one production i.e. BULLA. Two seminal productions Dara Shikoh and Bulla will never be forgotten. Whenever an authentic history of this subcontinent’s theatre will be written Madeeha Ji’s name will be etched in golden letters.

Veena Sirki, Ambassador, Founding trustee and Convener of South Asian Woman’s Network (SWAN) said that All her life, Madeeha has been an innovator, a creative personality and an unrelenting fighter for women’s rights and for a just, egalitarian, humane and secular society. Her contributions, especially through Ajoka Theatre, have already immortalized her. In SWAN, we will forever remember vividly Madeeha’s outstanding contribution to our collective efforts to empower the women of South Asia through gender equality, economic empowerment and changing firmly entrenched mindsets.

Madeeha firmly believed in cultural exchange and served as a bridge between Pakistan and Indian theatre community, that’s why theatre activists across the border are more shattered and feeling her demise as an irreparable loss.