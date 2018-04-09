Glowing tributes paid to Kashmiri martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

The spokesman of Hurriyat forum, in a statement issued in Srinagar said the New Delhi’s iron fist and repressive policy is the main reason for the youth to opt for armed struggle as a means of resistance in Kashmir.

“Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their lives for a great and sacred cause,” he and added that it seemed that India did not want to resolve Kashmir dispute and wanted to prolong its resolution by using its military might.

The spokesman strongly condemned the use of brute force on protesters at Dalipora, Pulwama, and arrest of several people at Palhallan, Pattan. “The government, through its forces, is leaving no stone unturned by adopting all the undemocratic means to break the resolve of people, which is highly condemnable,” the spokesman added.

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Aasiya Andrabi in her statement also paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. She said that India had started a war against the innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement urged Pakistan to send its envoys to all major capitals of the world to apprise them about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Merajuddin Soleh in a statement in Srinagar condemned the ongoing killings of youth in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces and paid tributes to shaheed Musavir Wani Dalipora Pulwama.—KMS