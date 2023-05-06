Glowing tributes paid to Ashraf Sehrai on his 2nd martyrdom anniversary

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, on his second martyrdom anniversary on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, senior APHC leader, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian police custody in Jammu on May 5, 2021.

The APHC leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Ba-henji, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Javed Ahmed Mir, Jameel Ahmad Mir, Dr Musaib, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Khadim Hussain and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, and Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that the martyrdom of Ashraf Sehrai and sacrifices of other Kashmiri martyrs should not be forgotten and their mission for right to self-determination would be accomplished at all costs.

The statements said the people who were re-sponsible for his custodial death are yet to be brought to book and reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue their true demand of right to self-determination till complete success.

They said that the Indian government was di-rectly responsible for Ashraf Sehrai’s custodial murder. They added that there was dire need to have a credible investigation into the incident to ascertain the real facts that led to the tragic death of the APHC leader.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK chapter paid homage to Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai on the occasion of his second death anniversary.

APHC-AJK chapter leaders including Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Sheikh Abdulmatin, Imtiaz Wani, Muhammad Sultan Butt and Qazi Imran in their statements issued in Islamabad strongly condemned the custodial killing of senior APHC leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Udhampur jail by the Modi-led fascist Indian government.

They called the death of Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai an act of deliberate custodial killing for which full responsibility rests on the fascist Modi-led Indian government.

They also urged the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to take serious notice of the mysterious death of the senior APHC leader in jail and appealed to the international community to increase pressure on India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, in his statement in Muzaffarbad also paid tributes to Shaheed Muham-mad Ashraf Sehrai.—KMS