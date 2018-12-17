Glowing tributes paid to APS martyrs

The fourth anniversary of brutal attack on Army Public School Peshawar was observed in Sukkur with the firm resolve to completely root out terrorism from the motherland.

In this connection, a graceful ceremony was held at Municipal Stadium Sukkur on Sunday to pay homage to the martyrs of APS Peshawar.

The ceremony was organised by Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh where tableaus and national songs were presented by the children from various schools to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The ceremony started with national anthem whereas the one minute’s silent was also observed.

Addressing the event, the Mayor Sukkur said that after the tragedy, the political parties and the Pakistan Army confronted the threat collectively with the support of the nation and defeated it.

Commissioner Sukkur Rafique Ahmed Buriro remembered the young APS martyrs and the sacrifices they made for country.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp