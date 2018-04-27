Glowing tributes paid to Aman Ullah Khan

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to party leader, Aman Ullah Khan on his second death anniversary.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was speaking in a commemorative meeting in Srinagar, today. To recall the struggle and sacrifices of Aman Ullah Khan, a remembrance meeting was held today in which senior JKLF leaders, activists and admirers of Aman Ullah Khan participated.

Similar kinds of condolence meetings were also held at district offices in Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramullah, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kulgam, and Islamabad, Pulwama, Shupian and some districts in Jammu region.

Led by JKLF district presidents, participants of the meetings paid glowing tributes to Aman Ullah Khan.

It is worth to mention that similar meetings are being held in various cities of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Memorial meetings are also scheduled in various parts of the globe including UK, Europe, USA, UAE and various cities of Pakistan.

Terming Aman Ullah Khan as a legend, visionary and symbol of unity, the JKLF Chairman said that Aman Ullah Khan was a noble son of soil who from his youth till the time of his death stood firm against illegal occupation of his land and despite numerous challenges and hardships never budged or compromised on his principles.

He said that Aman Ullah was not only a great leader who led the nation on political front but also an intelligent and dynamic diplomat who championed the cause of Kashmir on international front. He became first Kashmiri to address a press conference and present the case of Kashmiri to the international community at the UN office in New York and even distributed pamphlets regarding Kashmiri freedom struggle during address by Indian delegation heads at the General assembly, he added.—KMS