Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Mahazi Azadi President, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmed Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Ghulam Nabi Waseem in their statement have paid glowing tributes to the two martyrs women, Aasiya and Neelofar.

Aasiya and Neelofar were abducted, molested and subsequently killed by men in uniform in Shopian in May 2009.—KMS