Glowing tributes paid to Sopore massacre victims

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary.

Over 60 civilians were martyred and more than 350 structures including residential houses and shops were gutted on January 6, 1993 after Indian soldiers set the town ablaze.

The illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahmat, Bilal Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded of the world human rights bodies including Amnesty International, Asia Watch and the UN Human Rights Council to play role in providing justice to the victims of Sopore massacre.

Hurriyat leaders, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Zafar Akbar Butt in their separate statements in Srinagar paying homage to the martyrs of Sopore carnage demanded impartial probe into the incident to bring the perpetrators to book.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements issued in Srinagar remembering the victims of Sopore massacre said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed.—KMS