Glowing tribute paid to Bashardost

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Bashardost was a great sympathizer, who devoted his entire life for the sake of Islam’, said Molvi Abdul Manan Nasar in a condolence reference held here at a religious seminary to pay glowing tribute to ex-provincial minister Abdul Khaliq Bashardost for his services, he rendered for the party and the people of his constituency. His close friends attended the memorial event on his 6th death anniversary.

Highlighting various aspects of Bashardost’s life they eulogized his political and social services and termed his death an irreparable loss. Recalling his services Hafiz Hazrat Gul Babar, Bhutto Afghan, Qari Saeedullah and others said that Bashardost fought so bravely and his efforts will be remembered for a long time, as he raised voice for the neglected.

